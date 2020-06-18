Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Love it or hate it, there is no denying that Toad is one of the loveliest characters in the Super Mario Bros universe. After all, it’s about being that, while somewhat loud, he’s harmless and always willing to help. However, there are artists who believe that it can look different and they showed us by making a realistic version that is a real nightmare.

Miguel Vásquez, an artist and illustrator, released a 3D drawing that shows what Toad would be like if he existed in this world. Considering that it is an anthropomorphic being, but with a mushroom head, the result is a creature that we would never want to meet.

According to Vásquez, Toad in real life would look like a somewhat strange human being with small eyes, a very large mouth and no nose. As if that was not enough, the creature also torments us with its body hair and the fact that it walks without a shirt as if nothing.

Are you willing to see it? We leave you the images:

Human Toad. pic.twitter.com/XohbblC7xu – Miguel Vasquez (@Itsmiketheboxer) June 16, 2020

What do you think about it? Did you ever imagine that Toad could look so disturbing? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link to see more news related to Super Mario Bros.