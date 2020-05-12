Canadian musician Bryan Adams apologized on Tuesday after exploding against China on social media with racist comments about the origin of the coronavirus, which he blamed on “fucking bat eaters” after the cancellation of a concert in London.

“I apologize to anyone who was offended by my post yesterday. Without excuses, I just wanted to rant against the horrible cruelty to animals in those fresh produce markets that are the possible source of the virus and promote veganism,” Adams said in a message posted on instagram.

The artist spread those words after the controversy caused by a message on Monday on the same social network.

“Tonight a concert series is supposed to start at the Royal Albert Hall, but thanks to some fucking bat eaters, selling animals in fresh produce markets, greedy virus-producing bastards, everyone is now standing still , not to mention the thousands who have suffered or died from the virus, “wrote Adams, who encouraged going vegan.

The singer of songs like “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” or “All for Love”, who stopped eating meat and dairy products in 1989, has received a barrage of criticism, such as those from the Chinese-Canadian community , who in recent weeks has suffered individual acts of violence across the country.

Amy Go, president of the Chinese-Canadian National Council for Social Justice, blamed Adams for fomenting racist attitudes and conspiracies about the origin of the virus.

“People admire public figures. Many see him as an idol. This justifies racist hatred against the Chinese. He is so irresponsible and so, so, so, so racist,” said Amy.

However, Adams has been defended by individuals and organizations such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), an American institution for the defense of animal rights, which has applauded the musician, stressing that “it is crucial that everyone become vegetarians now to prevent the next pandemic. “

Adams’ reaction to the cancellation of his London concerts is reminiscent of that of another Canadian music star, artist Drake, who in 2014 complained on Twitter that actor Philip Seymour Hoffman’s suicide “stole” the cover of the prestigious music magazine Rolling Stones.

Given the criticism received, Drake deleted the tweets in which he criticized Rolling Stones for his decision and replaced them with others criticizing the media and explaining his position.

.