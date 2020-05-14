Again, Bad Bunny achieves a momentous and highly important achievement in the history of music. The international Latin Grammy-winning artist has become the first urban Latin performer, who sings entirely in Spanish, to appear on the cover of prominent international music magazine Rolling Stone for the month of June.

Bad Bunny’s career has been characterized not only by his unrivaled creative power and the high quality of his art, but also by the way in which he constantly manages to break international barriers and make his forceful mark in the history of music with each of your projects. This is what his distinctive piece together with Rolling Stone is about – an extensive interview about the extraordinary world impact his career has had, being an urban artist from Puerto Rico.

This article is also the first piece in the history of the magazine to be written by a Latin journalist, Suzy Expósito. It is also the first piece to feature photographs taken by a Latina woman, Gabriela Berlingeri – Bad Bunny’s jewelry designer and partner, who strategically captured the images from the quarantine.

“Days before releasing ‘YHLQMDLG’, my team and I stopped by Rolling Stone’s offices to play the album for them; little did we know we would get out of there with the cover for the magazine. It is an honor for me to be a part of this, and I I am very proud that it marks an important moment in the history of our Latino culture, “says the artist.

On the other hand, Bad Bunny continues to add to his successes after surprising his fans this past weekend, with the release of his new album, “Las Que No Iban Salir”. Quickly, this album became the first Latin album in the history of the Apple Music platform, which is positioned # 1 within the general list of Top Albums in the USA. and in 19 other countries.

Likewise, the album also positioned as # 1 in 66 countries within Apple Music’s Top Latin Albums list and currently, Bad Bunny is the Latin artist with the most views worldwide on the platform, including more than 2.5 billion views in the US alone. .UU. Likewise, the talented composer and producer is considered the most listened artist globally within the Spotify platform, with more than 47.1 million views to date.

Beyond this, according to industry experts, “Those Who Weren’t Going Out” could achieve the sale of more than 40,000 units in its first week, which ends on May 14. This would cause the album to take position # 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart, dethroning their previous album, “YHLQMDLG”, which has remained at the top of the chart to this day for 10 consecutive weeks since its release. And it was also the best-selling album of all time in its first week for a Latin album.

Currently, Bad Bunny is also one of the artists with the most tickets on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart with a total of 11 songs.

