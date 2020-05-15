Argentine singer Sergio Denis, known for his melodic performances and hits including “Every time the sun rises” and “I love you so much,” died in Buenos Aires on Friday following the aftermath of a dramatic fall suffered 14 months earlier while gave a recital. He was 71 years old.

The artist, whose real name was Héctor Omar Hoffmann, died in a clinic in the Argentine capital where he was hospitalized in a coma as a result of the severe accident suffered in 2019 at the Mercedes Theater in the northern city of Tucumán, when he fell into the moat to the orchestra located next to the stage.

“Until always old. Thanks a lot. All of us who really love you, ”said his son, Federico Hoffman, on his Twitter account.

Denis’ Facebook account also said goodbye to the star with a “See you always Sergio. Thanks a lot. We will never forget you ”, accompanied by a portrait of the musician.

Denis was treated in critical condition in Tucumán, located about 1,200 kilometers northwest of Buenos Aires, for the multiple injuries he suffered and after a time he was transferred to the Argentine capital, where he underwent an operation, but his condition did not improve.

Argentine artists expressed their sadness at the loss of the singer. “We are sorry for the death of the beloved talented #SergioDenis and fighter, loved by his audience. Our respects to his family and to him who is already resting in peace, ”said Joaquín and Lucía Galán of the Pimpinela duo.

“I love you so much”, from his 1986 album “Images”, is one of the artist’s greatest hits. The music of his chorus is used by soccer fans of clubs like Boca Juniors, River Plate, Barcelona, ​​Manchester and Bayern Munich to make their own versions that they chant during games.

Denis had said proudly on several occasions that people from different countries felt united in the field of football through this song.

Other of his successes are “I never knew more about you”, from his self-titled album from 1973, and “Every time the sun rises” from the album of the same name in 1977.

His repertoire also includes Spanish versions of recorded English hits such as “California Dreamin ‘” by The Mamas & the Papas, and “Pipes of Peace” by Paul McCartney.

