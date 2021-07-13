Artificial skin capable of noticing wounds

When someone hits their arm against a wall, they not only feel pain but they can also get a scratch on their skin instantly. The scratch is a clear and objective mark that damage has occurred at that point on the body. Robots and robotic prostheses for people do not feel pain but also do not have warning signs comparable to scratches, which increases the risk that in the event of an action that is damaging the robot or robotic prosthesis, the system takes too long to notice of it and the damages are much greater.

Now, researchers have developed an artificial skin that detects force through ionic signals and that also changes from yellow to purple, simulating a bruise or bruise, thus providing a clear visual signal that damage has occurred.

There are already quite a few electronic skins that can perceive stimuli through the transmission of electrons. However, these electrical conductors are not always biocompatible, which can limit their use in some types of prosthetics. Instead, ionic skins use ions as charge carriers, similar to what happens in human skin. These ionic conductive hydrogels have greater transparency, elasticity and biocompatibility than conventional electronic skins.

A team from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, which includes Qi Zhang, Shiping Zhu and Wenlian Qiu, set out to create an ionic skin that, in addition to registering changes in the electrical signal when a mechanical force is applied to it, could also change from color to mimic human bruises.

The researchers made an ionic organohydrogel that contained a substance, called spiropyran, that changes color from pale yellow to bluish-purple under mechanical stress. In tests, the gel showed changes in color and electrical conductivity when stretched or compressed, and the purple color remained for 2 to 5 hours before turning yellow again. The team then glued the ionic skin to different parts of the volunteers’ bodies, such as the finger, hand, and knee. Bending or stretching the ionic skin caused a change in the electrical signal, but not a bruise, as occurs with human skin. However, strong and repeated pressure, bumping and pinching produced a color change.

A patch of artificial skin attached to a person’s knee develops a “bruise,” the purple stain, when it is struck hard against furniture. (Photos: Adapted from ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces 2021, DOI: 10.1021 / acsami.1c04911)

This new ionic skin, which reacts like human skin in terms of electrical and optical signaling, opens up new opportunities for immediate damage detection in robots and robotic prosthetics.

The research and development team has published the technical details of this ionic skin in the academic journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, under the title “Colorimetric Ionic Organohydrogels Mimicking Human Skin for Mechanical Stimuli Sensing and Injury Visualization”. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)