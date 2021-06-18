Artificial meat steaks with a 3D printer

The raw material of these chops is a dissociated meat porridge from less usable parts of the cow

They have created a machine capable of producing eight kilos of meat per minute

They work in collaboration with the National Center for Food Safety and Technology (CNTA)

For now, you can only see these chops in a photo but in just a few months you will be able to take them home because, Patxi Larumbe, CEO of the Cocuus company, foresees that “By January or February of next year they will be on the market”. And there on the shelves we will meet chops that may be made from less usable parts of the cow or even created by a bioreactor only with vegetables, for example, with peas, suitable for the consumption of vegans and vegetarians.

In just a year and a half 16 scientists, between bioengineers and mathematicians, who work on this project They have achieved for example converting a second-rate veal skirt that “it can only be eaten stewed because it is a very tough meat” in an appetizing steak.

A tac is practiced on the steak

To achieve this, they have devised a food-making process based on a two-way journey that they call `Food to data, data to food´. Consists in practice a tac to the steak “The same as a person can have a CT scan in the hospital” and thus the cell structure is obtained in 3D of that piece of meat. “With this X-ray we discriminate fat, meat, vascular routes and bone.”

From there, It only remains to convey to the printer how the final product is going to be “Because we can want the fat layer to be more or less thick”, feed the printer with that raw cell material and ask it to make the cutlet.

With all this data it is put into operation the machine they have devised, and whose patent they will soon apply for, and what is capable of producing an eight kilo strip of synthetic ribeye per minute which is then cut off. “The usual thing in the field of food is to work with standard 3D printers, with a head that makes a small fillet in 40 minutes”, describes Larumbe. Something not very viable for industrial marketing of these chops, bacon or synthetic lamb ribs. For this reason, they have designed a machine with 300 parallel extruders that remove the components at the same time and manufacture the part so that it reaches the market at a more competitive price.

Cocuus Company

The raw material, a pap of cells

The chop germ that will come out of this machine is an “almost liquid” porridge of meat or vegetable substance. “What is done is to dissociate the meat from a third piece with which sausages are usually made and we convert them into cells,” explains Larumbe, and from there the raw material is obtained. For the fat they use sunflower oil, while in the steaks made of vegetable matter they use a pea texture. The mixture incorporates binders and other substances that give it flavor, body and allow the meat to withstand high temperatures. during cooking

In the future, they advance from Cocuus “When there are in vitro cultures of meat and fish cells, they will be the tool used to make the porridge”. Thus, with a simple animal sample, without the need to sacrifice the cow, the stem cells would be obtained to build the fibers with which to print the meat piece later.

The Navarrese company, which has its headquarters in Zizur Menor (Navarra), has a second laboratory in the Navarran town of San Adrián where collaborate with the National Center for Food Safety and Technology (CNTA).