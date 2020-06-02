Artificial lighting can affect teens’ moods, according to a study carried out by the Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry, David Baeza Moyano, and the Professor of Architecture, Roberto Alonso González Lezcano, from the CEU San Pablo University; and Professor Mónica San Juan Fernández, from the Antonio de Nebrija University.

The objective of this work, published in the magazine ‘Sustainability’, was to analyze the articles published on this topic, try to elucidate with the existing information, the spectral composition and irradiance of the newLED lights for home use, in public spaces such as educational centers and the light emitted by portable equipment thinking about its consequences on adolescents.

In recent years, articles have been published on thenon-visual effects of lightand, specifically, on that emitted by the new LED luminaires and by the screens of televisions, computer and mobile equipment.

The growinguse from early ages of electronic equipment until late at nightit has aroused curiosity and fear about the consequences on people and especially on children and adolescents. There are multiple studies in which the ambient light level in the room during the sleep period is associated with diseases derived from chronofisruption such asdiabetes, obesity, depression and affective disorders.

The results of this research show that the amount of blue light emitted by electronic equipment is even less than that of the luminaires used up to now and thousands of times less than solar irradiance. According to research carried out so far, the light received from lighting fixtures at night and from electronic equipment used by adolescents, however low, is believed toit can influence the balance of the circadian cyclesand in the quality of sleep in a negative way.

