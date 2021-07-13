Artificial Intelligence will identify the best places to live on the Moon

07/13/2021 at 6:00 PM CEST

An innovative scanning technology of the Moon will provide vital information on the most attractive sites for energy use and mineral resources on our satellite. Developed by researchers at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), Saudi Arabia, it uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to classify and analyze the images delivered by specialized telescopes.

According to a press release, the new tool could significantly improve the efficiency in the selection of sites for the exploration of our satellite, also revealing the mysteries that the Moon still hides. The study that supports this technology has been published recently in the journal Applied Energy.

The energy future of the Moon

The Moon is the only natural satellite of the Earth, presenting an equatorial diameter of 3,476 kilometers, a figure that places it as the fifth largest satellite in the Solar System. Meanwhile, having around 25% of the diameter of the Earth, it is the largest satellite with respect to the proportional size with respect to its planet.

Due to the looming energy crisis, in a world in which classical sources such as hydrocarbons are already scarce, and the environmental impact of fossil fuels, scientists are especially interested in finding alternatives even outside our planet, with the Moon being the first exploration field next to Mars.

The process of adequacy of the Moon to the needs of humanity, including even the future construction of settlements and colonies, is part of the space projects of several countries, such as the United States, Russia, China or Japan. However, the feat of “annexing” the Moon to territories dominated by humanity is not without its challenges and dangers, despite being the most “familiar” star for man after Earth.

For example, selecting a landing site for an exploratory or manned ship can become an odyssey: the territory is very extensive and is full of craters and streams. In the same sense, choosing areas to face construction, explore potential energy resources or search for minerals can become even more complex.

Related topic: Russia and China launch their joint lunar colony project.

Uranium and helium-3

The new technology developed by Arab specialists makes use of the Artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to identify the characteristics of the lunar geography and classify it according to different needs, with greater speed and precision than if it were necessary to carry out this task with direct observations in the field.

For example, experts believe that the aforementioned crater and creek areas may be especially useful for energy resources such as uranium and helium-3.

It is worth remembering that this last element is especially sought after for its role in the field of nuclear fusion. Both energy resources could be crucial, for example, to power spacecraft participating in missions on the Moon.

According to scientists, the new approach reaches a up to 83.7 percent accuracy in detecting lunar craters, surpassing all current methods. In addition, through the analysis of images provided by telescopes, it can also separate the information referring to craters from that related to streams or other geographical features. To do this, it applies a deep learning framework called a high-resolution moon lattice.

Reference

Lunar features detection for energy discovery via deep learning. Chen, S., Li, Y., Zhang, T., Zhu, X., Sun, S. and Gao, X. Applied Energy (2021) .DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1016/j.apenergy .2021.117085

Video: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST).

Photo: NASA on Unsplash.