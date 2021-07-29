Artificial intelligence to see mutations that cause different types of cancer

Each tumor, each patient, accumulates a high number of mutations, but not all of them are significant for the development of cancer. Now scientists from the IRB Barcelona center, led by researcher ICREA Núria López-Bigas, have developed a tool based on methods of machine learning that assesses the potential contribution to cancer development and progression of all possible mutations in a gene, in a given type of tumor. The study is published in Nature.

In previous work, already made available to the scientific and medical community, the laboratory had developed a method to identify which genes are responsible for the initiation, progress or spread of cancer.

The BoostDM tool, based on machine learning methods, simulates each possible mutation within each gene for a specific type of cancer, pointing out which ones are key in the cancerous process

“But now BoostDM –This is the name of the tool– it goes further: it simulates each possible mutation, within each gene, for a specific type of cancer and points out which ones are key in the cancerous process. This contributes to understanding how a tumor is caused at the molecular level, and can help in medical decision-making when choosing the most appropriate therapy for a patient, “he explains. López-Bigas, Head of the Biomedical Genomics Laboratory at IRB. In addition, it will contribute to a better understanding of the initial processes of tumor formation in different tissues.

The new tool has been integrated into the IntOGen platform, developed by the same group and designed to be used by the scientific and medical community in research projects, and in the Cancer Genome Interpreter, also developed by researchers, and more focused on clinical decision-making by medical oncologists.

Nowadays, BoostDM works with the mutational profiles of 28,000 analyzed genomes of 66 different types of cancer. Its scope will be greater with the foreseeable increase in cancer genomes of public access.

Development based on evolutionary biology

To find the mutations involved in cancer, scientists have relied on a key concept in evolution: positive selection. Mutations that favor the growth and development of cancer are found in higher numbers in the different samples, compared to those mutations that occur randomly.

“We start from the premise that we only get to observe some mutations because tumor cells with said mutation guide tumor development, and we wonder what distinguishes these mutations from other possible mutations,” explains the co-author. Ferran Muiños. “Doing this manually would be excessively laborious, but there are computational strategies that allow organizing this analysis in a systematic and efficient way,” he adds.

The proposed method learns, from the data, which attributes are distinctive of the mutations that favor the development of cancer, which provides useful information for the development of new therapeutic approaches.

A computational model for each gene and type of cancer

The tool that the researchers have developed has already generated 185 items to identify mutations in a gene in a type of cancer. For example, it has generated a model that has identified all the possible mutations that initiate tumor formation of the EGFR gene in some types of lung cancer, another model for the same gene in cases of glioblastoma (a type of cancer that occurs in the brain), etc.

The technique they have developed allows the generation of new models, to obtain models for all cancer genes in the coming years, as the data on sequenced tumors deposited in the public domain increases and can be incorporated into the system.

When a model is developed, it can be asked about every possible mutation of a cancer gene in a type of tissue (in a process known as “saturation mutagenesis”) And to know if it is relevant or not for the development of the disease.

Personalized Cancer Medicine

This provides a map of key mutations that generates valuable knowledge for cancer research, as well as for personalized cancer medicine and medical decision-making. The authors have shown that prediction models like BoostDM are more efficient and accurate than experimental approaches.

Reference:

Ferran Muiños, Francisco Martinez-Jimenez, Oriol Pich, Abel Gonzalez-Perez & Nuria Lopez-Bigas. “In silico saturation mutagenesis of cancer genes”. Nature, 2021

This work has been possible thanks to the funding received by the European Research Council (ERC), the Catalan Institution for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), the Ministry of Science and Innovation, the Fund Regional Development Committee (ERDF), the Agency for the Management of University and Research Grants (AGAUR), the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) and the Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology (BIST).

