Artificial intelligence to prevent knee injuries “at a glance”

07/10/2021 at 12:07 PM CEST

Prevent through artificial intelligence and “at a glance & rdquor; knee injuries in elite athletes is the objective of the Eyesport project of the Institute of Biomechanics (IBV), a pioneering work in Spain that allows detecting “anomalies & rdquor; on the knee using a non-invasive 4D scanner, without the need for sensors or electrodes.

“A knee injury, today, can mean about six months of recovery until an athlete returns to his previous level, and many times he does not get it & rdquor ;, explains the director of Innovation in Sports at IBV, Enrique Alcantara, who points out that it is common to “see truncated careers & rdquor; of athletes who suffer injuries such as the anterior cruciate ligament, which requires harsh surgical interventions.

To prevent this type of damage, the IBV, integrated into the Network of Technological Institutes of the Valencian Community, has developed its own technology, KneeMotion, which allows analyzing the state of the athletes’ knees with a non-invasive technique that combines artificial intelligence and data analysis, a pioneering project in Spain financed by the Institut Valencià de Competitivitat Empresarial (Ivace) and Fondos Feder.

“Classic monitoring requires sensors and electrodes, but we know that it is always difficult to do sports with something on top of it and we have dispensed with all that & rdquor ;, he details. Alcantara, who adds that this test “replaces the subjective examinations carried out by medical professionals” based on the manipulation of the knee to see if the joint is stable or not.

To this end, the Valencian center has developed a force platform on which the athlete must only stand and jump by turning, analyzing the amount of force exerted on the impulse and landing, as well as the dynamics of the movement. that failure to perform the full gesture may indicate “injuries, asymmetries or an overload that can lead to injury”

This tool has been tested in collaboration with L’Alquería del Valencia Basket and, in the words of Alcántara, in addition to being an injury prevention tool, “it is almost in the phase of being a research tool on why injuries occur & rdquor ;.

In this sense, the IBV and the sports club will even try to determine whether certain conditions of the knee, such as the horseman’s knee, which includes the so-called genu varus (the knees are further apart than normal) and genu valgus (the knees are closer together than usual) can be decisive in the presence of injuries.

In addition, artificial intelligence is used within the framework of the 4Health project to generate tools to help diagnose injuries in this area from radiographic images of the knee by applying artificial intelligence algorithms.

For example, in the case of diagnosing typical injuries such as torn ligaments, “from the medical image you can train the system so that, through AI, it identifies that there is a torn ligament in an image”, explains the IBV Health Market Director, Carlos Atienza.

In his opinion, this technology “would help streamline and improve diagnoses, especially in less critical cases & rdquor ;, as well as“ democratize medical care & rdquor; since “not everyone does elite sports and has access to the best orthopedists, but the use of artificial intelligence helps to condense the knowledge of the best doctors.”

AI is also used in the non-invasive analysis of muscle activity combining measurements in a 4D scanner with thermographic -heat- cameras, a system that is being validated in basketball with the Lucentum Alicante and in other sports, such as motorcycling in collaboration with the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, with which it is studied how the position on the motorcycle or even the design of the handlebar can affect the muscular effort.

The use of AI is also the basis of another system launched by the IBV, the 3DAvatarBody application, which allows athletes to obtain, through photographs taken with a mobile phone, a 3D model of the body to know if the exercise they whether or not the desired result is made.

“It tells you if you progress, if you lose weight, increase biceps, reduce waist & mldr; & rdquor ;, details the researcher.