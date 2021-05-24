Artificial intelligence to predict whether a drug will cause liver damage

Shutterstock / Blackboard ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/z.haYtVqBAZTzHsBrOczwQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0Ny4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/89qkPkjonD9MzUNMYgr9vA–~B/aD04MjE7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/88dd10effa0eeb1ac03257692de79a9e” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/z.haYtVqBAZTzHsBrOczwQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0Ny4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/89qkPkjonD9MzUNMYgr9vA–~B/aD04MjE7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/88dd10effa0eeb1ac03257692de79a9e”/>

Let’s remember three figures: 20, 2 and 9. At first glance, they are just numbers, but in the drug development process, all of them are very relevant.

In the first place, twenty are the years it takes, approximately, to bring a new drug to market. Two are the trillions of US dollars – hundreds of millions above, hundreds of millions below – that represents the cost of developing a new drug. Finally, nine is the percentage, also approximate, of drugs that are finally approved for human use (of the total that reach Phase I of clinical trials).

Drug development process

In view of these figures, we recall that the discovery of new drugs is a long process, highly costly at an economic level and extremely risky.

In the first stage, the preclinical phase, the molecular bases of the disease to be cured are well defined, as well as the therapeutic target, usually a protein.

The therapeutic target is where the molecules designed in these studies are directed. Different experiments, both in the laboratory (in vitro) and in animals (in vivo), will confirm the effectiveness and specificity of these molecules.

After this work, the clinical phase begins, which will involve experimentation in humans. The efficacy of the new drug and, above all, its safety is evaluated. The old saying that “the remedy is no worse than the disease” is the question that clinical trials seek to answer. These clinical trials, carried out before commercialization, are structured in several phases and involve more and more people.

Subsequently, the competent authorities must authorize the drug for marketing. At this point, phase IV begins, in which the new drug is monitored (pharmacovigilance).

Only a few drugs will reach humans

The use of medicines has associated unwanted reactions, the so-called side effects. When the side effects caused by a new drug outweigh the benefits of its therapeutic function, it will be discarded. This is the main reason why only a small percentage of the candidate molecules that start clinical trials end up being drugs.

Liver damage, or drug induced liver injury (DILI), is one of the most frequent causes for which the development of new drugs is abandoned. Liver damage or DILI is caused by the drug’s own toxicity and, although it has a relatively high incidence (20 out of 10,000 inhabitants), the causes are not fully known.

Taking into account the economic, material and human cost involved in the development of a new drug, being able to predict its safety at the time of development (and more specifically if it will potentially cause DILI) is highly desirable to optimize the process of discovery.

Computers and big data to streamline the process

In this sense, we have recently made available to the scientific community a computational method to predict whether a drug is likely to cause DILI. The method is based on artificial intelligence and the use of massive data, known in English as Big Data, and was presented to an international competition that evaluates the reliability of prediction methods.

The results obtained in this international competition validated the use of our method in the prediction of DILI, which, although not perfect, has a high level of accuracy.

Methods based on artificial intelligence have two great advantages that make them highly desirable in prediction tasks. The first is that they can use data of a wide variety of nature and integrate it easily and conveniently. In our case, the method uses information at the phenotypic, genetic level, the chemical structure of the molecules and the respective therapeutic targets.

The second great advantage of these methods is the ability to find patterns and connections that would not be so obvious through an autonomous learning process.

Lack of data to improve artificial intelligence

Although these data are useful, it is important to mention that there is still a long way to go to improve the success of these and implement them in the routine of new drug development.

Perhaps the greatest disadvantage of these strategies is the need to have huge amounts of information during the learning process to derive useful and unambiguous rules necessary when making the prediction.

However, this disadvantage is losing strength over time, since technological advances in areas of life sciences, including the discovery of new medicines, are resulting in the generation and massive accumulation of biological information, which can be used for predictive purposes.

In fact, today’s society, with the use of information technologies and massive data processing in practically all aspects of life, is a clear reflection of this new reality.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

The signatories are not salaried, or consultants, nor do they own shares, nor do they receive financing from any company or organization that can obtain benefit from this article, and they have declared that they lack relevant links beyond the academic position mentioned above.