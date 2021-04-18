Artificial Intelligence, the secret weapon to beat the market

Artificial Intelligence is one of the investment themes that is in fashion And it could be the greatest technological revolution in human history. What was surprising several decades ago has now become commonplace as a virtual assistant is able to organize our day to day or interact with us, which a technological system is capable of defeating a human in any activity …

The financial sector has not been immune to this unstoppable trend as it brings numerous advantages. In the investment area allows to eliminate behavioral errors and cognitive biases of humans, is capable of adapting to all kinds of circumstances, creates portfolios for different types of scenarios and determines the asset allocation based on the market scenario. Investors are aware of this and have decided to bet on this area, which has managed to widely outperform the market in recent years.

The Stoxx AI Global Artificial Intelligence, the sectorial index made up of the main companies that invest in the development of new Artificial Intelligence technologies, trades in the zone of historical highs. Since the beginning of 2019, its profitability has been around 80% while the S&P 500 scores around 60%. Twenty percentage points of difference that show the appetite of investors for this type of listed.

This stock market boom in Artificial Intelligence could continue and even accelerate in the coming years, hence the good prospects for the sector. In the investment world, Artificial Intelligence has come to stay and enjoys great penetration since it is used on a daily basis. Its purpose is to facilitate and improve the efficiency of tasks that investors do, but using much less time and with greater efficiency since a continuous analysis of many data that must be processed is required.

The big push is motivated because data, especially in the financial world, They are not seasonal and we cannot leave your analysis for another day. Prices move continuously and with them the ratios that depend on their evolution and that allow us to measure if a company is listed cheap or expensive from a fundamental point of view or, directly, the calculation of returns from our strategies.

All this data is provided to us by Artificial Intelligence. It also gives us solutions to determine What asset classes to invest in, what weight to give each one, what specific stocks to buy and the alternatives for different investment scenarios with the aim of generating greater profitability, especially in uncertain scenarios such as the one we have experienced recently.

The research carried out by the consulting firm Cerulli Associates highlights this competitive advantage. The analysis shows how European hedge funds with Artificial Intelligence capabilities achieved a cumulative return almost three times that of the total universe of hedge funds between 2016 and 2019.

This rise of Artificial Intelligence it is not a bed of roses and presents some challenges. The main one is the short and scant history of financial data since the algorithms do not know a part of the past. On the other hand, the non-stationary nature of financial markets can be affected by a series of unprecedented events, such as the emergence of the health and economic crisis most recent caused by the coronavirus.

Historically, the importance of not neglecting those factors that have been disruptive has been demonstrated. For example, several decades ago it was unthinkable to think about smartphones, as we know them, and today they are very present in our lives.

This reality that mobile phones suppose may be the same as that of Artificial Intelligence. Therefore, not understanding it is not synonymous with rejection but to continue with their learning and part of our work will be to educate people to get out of their bubble and lose that fear.

*** Samuel Left is director of business development at Zonavalue