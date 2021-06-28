Artificial Intelligence teaches companies to participate in social networks

Shutterstock / 13_Phunkod ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/nwHhIjsWqmT3UaP2RK9kew–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTQ2NA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/_VwTb.ewO0i6.S97Ezx6DQ–~B/aD02OTY7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/d0134d0b186aaf6896e1df47f54fc261″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/nwHhIjsWqmT3UaP2RK9kew–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTQ2NA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/_VwTb.ewO0i6.S97Ezx6DQ–~B/aD02OTY7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/d0134d0b186aaf6896e1df47f54fc261″/>

Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to those systems that, by simulating human functions, interpret external data, learn from it and, from there, generate knowledge. This new knowledge will then allow the autonomous execution of certain tasks.

Among these simulated functions are all those related to cognitive issues:

The development of AI and its application potential has created significant sensitivity around the subject. Situation that has even led the European Union to define a normative framework for the regulation of this phenomenon.

Applications of AI in digital marketing

The application of AI in digital marketing allows the optimization of this marketing tool. In this field, AI offers multiple possibilities of use, among which the following stand out:

The prediction of buying behavior, based on the analysis of consumer use patterns on the internet.

The recommendation to the client of certain products, based on their previous purchase decisions.

The use of chatbots – whether text or voice – in customer service tasks. This mechanism makes it possible to offer standard answers to specific questions, based on a series of previously established patterns.

The adaptation of digital advertising content, depending on the navigation of each user.

Machine learning algorithms

The millions of interactions that occur every day on social networks between companies and customers generate a large amount of data, which is the perfect raw material for the application of AI techniques.

AI makes it possible to optimize digital marketing actions on social media through data interpretation and machine learning from it.

One of the techniques that allow this optimization is that of automated learning algorithms, to thematically categorize the publications made on any social network by any user.

A company can control its own publication themes but not those of its competitors, nor the trends among its key users. Hence the importance of being able to classify, quantify and analyze the issues that your competitors handle or those that interest your audience.

In this scenario, machine learning algorithms are used to classify the core text of posts, allowing thematic categorization of millions of posts quickly and efficiently. This is an action that could not be carried out manually by a human team at the same cost, and in the same time, as when using these techniques.

Automated learning algorithms can be of three types:

Supervised, in which there is an initial data set already labeled. That is, there are elements that have previously been matched by a human team. In this case, the human group assigns the appropriate subject tag for a reduced number of messages. From this set of already labeled data, the algorithm learns to assign the most appropriate thematic label to the rest of the messages.

Unsupervised, which do not have an already labeled initial data set. In this case, the algorithm matches the elements without there being that previous knowledge base supervised by a human team.

Semi-supervised which are a combination of the two previous methods.

Practical implications

The thematic categorization of publications allows companies to identify which publication topics are of most interest to their audience. This will allow the company to design the most appropriate strategy to attract the attention of its customers.

Take as an example a company in the financial sector. After analyzing the Facebook posts of relevant users in your audience using AI, you could determine that the posts on real estate issues are among the most shared. This information would help the entity to promote the commercialization of mortgage products or to offer information on legal aspects in this area.

Let us now take a company in the energy industry as an example. This, after examining the entries of its competitors on Twitter, could determine that posts related to sustainability and environment issues receive a high number of retweets. This could help the company to reorient its image, placing greater emphasis on issues related to corporate social responsibility.

The application of automated algorithms for thematic categorization of publications can provide the company with valuable information to decide which is the most appropriate strategy to attract its target audience.

Thus, AI in general, and machine learning algorithms in particular, can only be seen as allies at the level of business management.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Luis Matosas López does not receive a salary, nor does he carry out consulting work, nor does he own shares, nor does he receive financing from any company or organization that can obtain benefit from this article, and he has declared that he lacks relevant links beyond the aforementioned academic position.