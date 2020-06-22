The music world has survived 26 years without Kurt Cobain, but very rarely will we miss him again. And it is that, while Nirvana auctions the lead singer’s guitar of the band used in 1993 a year before his death, the blogger Frank Turkey, revive the grunge singer to perform the song “Smother”, created from the magic of artificial intelligence.

All he had to do was enterr the lyrics of the songs from Nirvana, hosted on the ‘Genius’ portal, to the artificial intelligence platform ‘lyrics.pe’, which used ddifferent algorithms and sequences,The time he leaked the words used in several of the songs of the American band, resulting in an unpublished song performed by the musician born in 1967.

Turkey, who has previously used AI to create new songs from ‘AC / DC’ and ‘Metallica’, recovered several excerpts from old Nirvana videos, making them coincide with the new song, in such a way that it seems that Cobain himself is singing “Smother ”, under the hallmark of Nirvana.

As for the lyrics of “Smother”, like the previous attempts, it is a bit confusing, it seems that artificial intelligence lacks a couple of syntax classes, because while some stanzas of the song are 100% family, matching the unique style ofIn Nirvana, technology combines other frequently used words, which have no logic whatsoever.

‘Smother’ begins by saying: “I learned to shoot his gun / The truth is covered in safety / But I think I’m having fun / I will use this gaze without looking and when / This friend you face to demonstrate / I could eat your heart food box.”

The youtuber, who was in charge of mixing the music and the voices, explains in the description of the video that it integrated everything from “my kitchen, in a red, cheap and shiny Stratocaster, a horrible microphone and an old copy of ProTools”, rremembering that although Nirvana’s drummer hates the digitized drums, He excused himself saying, “It’s the best I have, so I’m sorry, Dave. I still love you.

For its part, the band auctioned on June 19, 2020, the guitar used by Kurt Cobain in 1993 for the album MTV Unplugged in New York” The bid, offered by the ‘Casa Julien’s’, exceeds two million dollars, although so far, no one has been proclaimed by a final offer.

Perhaps they are waiting for the song of Nirvana created by the AI, to reach 400 thousand views, which is not long, because in just six days that the video circulates on YouTube, it already exceeds 342 thousand views. While the AI-created song isn’t perfect, it’s the closest melancholic fans will get to Courtney Love’s ex-husband.

See on YouTube