Artificial Intelligence resurrects Einstein

04/21/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Audio content producer Aflorithmic and digital human creators UneeQ have collaborated to create the first digital version of Albert Einstein.

Digital Einstein is a realistic recreation of the famous scientist, who embodies his personality and knowledge multiplied by the power of conversational AI, its creators highlight.

Albert Einstein, who died in 1955, is the most important, well-known and popular scientist of the 20th century. Now it is possible to hear him speak as he did in life and even, in the future, ask him questions that will help us better understand the Physics of his time.

The voice is quite a feat: it has been recreated using cloning technology based on Artificial Intelligence. He has used historical audios of the German genius to get an imitation of what his voice was.

The protagonists of this development assure that it is the maximum expression of Artificial Intelligence: it has used an advanced computational knowledge engine, capable of interacting with real people, to bring Einstein back to life.

Realistic picture

Realistic pictureTo this cognitive ability, the creators have added a world-class human representation: it gives the character a realistic appearance that makes it easy to communicate with this digital version of Einstein.

Everything is designed to achieve a fully satisfactory communication experience for users of this technology.

First of all, he is a character based on the character traits that we attribute to Einstein: he speaks English with a German accent and expresses himself in a friendly manner. His way of speaking appears a dry sense of humor.

AI applied to the ability to speak allows the character to express himself as if reflecting on his own knowledge when interacting with users.

Second, it responds in a short time to the questions posed to it, which gives the user the impression that they are really talking to the famous scientist.

Quick response

Quick responseThis effect has been achieved by synchronizing the expressions of the digital version with the voice of the character almost in real time: it responds in less than 3 seconds to the questions that are posed to it.

The developers explain that they have not actually cloned Einstein’s voice as such, instead taking inspiration from original recordings and movies to achieve a convincing imitation.

The voice, its creators acknowledge, was modulated with the help of an actor, which means that, in addition to an AI device, this invention has a human contribution.

Also that the recreation of the voice is not perfect, particularly due to the poor quality of old audio recordings.

For this reason, they propose to create a new voice for Einstein that, although it can never be the original, will end up being the one that all users recognize as that of the German genius.

A model for the future

A model for the futureThe developers emphasize that this experience shows the way to what conversational AI can be and goes far beyond chatbots, software applications that simulate holding a conversation through automatic responses.

By replicating digital versions of historical figures, they think that it is possible to obtain powerful educational benefits, since this experience achieves a more attractive and complete learning.

They also think that through this technology, business and social relationships will be improved, as well as loneliness can be fought thanks to conversational AI.

There is another important aspect to take into account for the development of this AI applied to the replication of historical figures: user licenses.

In Einstein’s case, the rights are represented by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, which is part of the technological consortium that created the digital version of the German genius.

Top photo: Interpretation of Albert Einstein. Credit: UneeQ Digital Humans