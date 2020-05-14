Although there are those who think that a machine can never match human ingenuity, the music industry must prepare to “compete” with an artificial intelligence capable of generating its own songs, from notes to lyrics and vocals.

Researchers at the artificial intelligence laboratory OpenAI developed Jukebox, an algorithm capable of generating music from a genre, an artist and a fragment of lyrics.

According to the creators, this system works with the same type of machine learning technology used to create fake videos, known as deepfakes, only in this case, the neural network used 1.2 million samples of letters, soundtracks and dozens of melodies. of artists.

Thus, this artificial intelligence has the ability to generate its own songs from genres such as pop, jazz, country, heavy metal and hip-hop, from what it has learned from artists such as Frank Sinatra, Katy Perry, Eagles and Beyoncé.

However, there are some limitations, as Jukebox researchers acknowledge in a blog post on the OpenAI website. Well, while Jukebox represents a step forward in musical quality, coherence, the duration of the audio sample and the ability to imitate an artist, genre and lyrics, there is still a significant gap between the music it generates and that created by humans.

Also, the developers explained that artificial intelligence is still not very good at repeating choruses; that the recordings are a little noisy; nine hours are required to play one minute of audio; and he doesn’t know anything about non-western music.

Another relevant issue regarding this technology is the possible legal problems given that the algorithm is being trained from copyrighted songs.

All in all, it is possible that in a few years, global musical success will be made by artificial intelligence and not by a group of humans.

It should be noted that OpenAI is a non-profit artificial intelligence company backed by large investors, including Elon Musk.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.