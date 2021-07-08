Artificial intelligence exposes the deputies who look at the mobile

Image from The Flemish Scrollers Twitter account where AI is used in parliament

The artist Dries Depoorter has been commissioned to develop the project called The Flemish Scrollers

The AI ​​visualizes the videos of the sessions, which are broadcast on YouTube, and later, with facial recognition, identifies the deputies and calculates the time they spend looking down at their phones

The sequences of the deputies are broadcast directly on Twitter and Instagram, mentioning their personal accounts

Dries Depoorter, Belgian artist, has developed a system of facial recognition that detects deputies who do not take their eyes off their mobile. Then they expose them on social media.

Dries Depoorter, the artist who has launched the project called The Flemish Scrollers, thinks that Belgian MPs spend too much time on the phone during parliamentary sessions. You base your project on a artificial intelligence (AI) that detects deputies who are excessively addicted to their cell phones in sessions.

The AI ​​displays the videos of the sessions, which are streamed on YouTube. Thanks to facial recognition, it identifies MPs and calculates the time they spend looking down at their phones. Then, the sequences are transmitted directly on Twitter and Instagram, mentioning the accounts of the deputies.

Success in social networks

The deputies, exposed on social networks, reacted more or less well to this use of technology. In addition, some MPs consider that this project shows the impressive applications that can be created with AI and facial recognition.

The artist has also created ‘Die With Me ‘ a chat application that only works among users whose smartphone has less than 5% battery and where people share their experiences until the phone is turned off.

Or also the project ‘Tinder In’, which merges people’s Tinder and Linkedin accounts to understand how they are valued according to the networks.