Pac-Man is a game that brings many memories to millions of people in the world. With a simple interface where the challenge was to travel the entire board without the ghosts reaching us, this character conquered many and has undergone various changes throughout history, such as the presentation of Pac-Man video games in three dimensions or the presentation of her female version in Ms. Pac-Man. However, the title has taken an important step in its history, since now artificial intelligence has created a level of the famous video game.

Pac-Man recently turned 40, but not only because of this game was discussed, but also because, for the first time, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) developed its own labyrinth and although this could already attract attention, what is truly relevant is that he did it without knowing the game code. To make it clearer: the AI ​​was able to build part of the game without being taught the rules first. The researchers of the Nvidia company are responsible for this system, which they named GameGAN 50,000 Pac-Man, who only gave them a sample of the game and then saw how a new fully functional level was created.

The system uses Adverse Generative Networks (GAN) capable of creating new content, such as images that do not exist. The technology is based on pitting two neural networks against each other: a generator that creates samples and a discriminator that examines the designs to determine if they are real. GAN inventor Ian Goodfellow, Apple’s director of machine learning, compares the process to a competition between counterfeiters and police. “Counterfeiters want to make money that is fake and make it look real, and the police want to look and determine if it is fake,” he said. The two networks learn from each other to create new fakes so exact that they could pass for reals, like a convincing copy of some famous painting or, in this case, a new level of Pac-Man.

Nvidia says it is the first time that GANs have imitated a computer game engine. “We wanted to see if AI could learn the rules of an environment simply by looking at how the game behaved, and it did,” said Seung-Wook Kim, lead author of the project. The company’s system learned to visually imitate Pac-Man and his movements. Based on this, it generated both the shape of the static maze and the moving elements, including the ghosts. The AI ​​also managed to learn all the rules of the game, from staying within the walls of the maze to avoiding ghosts, unless you have the power to eat them.

Nvidia says that with this system you can automatically generate new levels, characters and even completely new games. For now the technology is limited to 2D games, but Nvidia plans to run it on more complex video games and simulators. And they’re not just thinking about video games, the company believes that AI can be used to create simulated environments to develop robots or autonomous vehicles. “Eventually we might have an AI that can learn to imitate driving rules, the laws of physics, simply by watching videos,” said Sanja Fidler, director of Nvidia’s research laboratory in Toronto.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.