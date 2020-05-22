The classic video game Pac man This Friday marks 40 years since its launch. The arcades icon was launched on May 22, 1980 in Japan, and to commemorate it, different companies join the developer’s commemorations, Bandai Namco. Video card maker Nvidia released a version of the game created in days by an Artificial Intelligence (AI) model that allows you to play without using a graphics engine.

Nvidia, counted on this launch with GameGAN artificial intelligence, and generated the video game by reverse engineering through antagonistic generative networks (GAN), a type of AI algorithm.

GameGAN was trained with 50,000 game episodes, so that now the AI ​​was able to create in just a few days a fully functional version of Pac-Man eliminating the need to use a graphics engine as it happens with all video games.

Pac Man, a classic of the arcades. .

Using two opposing neural networks, one generating and the other discriminating, GAN-based models learn to create content compelling enough to be identified as the original game, mimicking the graphics engine of a video game.

Another application that takes advantage of GAN networks is Nvidia GauGAN, a deep learning model Developed by Nvidia Research researchers that turns sketches into photorealistic works.

Nvidia will launch its tribute to Pac-Man at this year’s Artificial Intelligence AI Playground event, where participants will be able to experience demos from the research firsthand.

Pac Man and a game replicated by artificial intelligence. (Bandai Namco).

Bandai Namco and his releases to commemorate Pac Man

A classic Pac Man machine in a Berlin museum. .

From the Japanese company they told the news about the iconic game. Born on May 22, 1980, Pac Man immediately shot to stardom, first in video game theaters, then on the pop culture stage with the hit song Pac Man Fever and through a series of brand and entertainment appearances during the 1980s and 1990s. With a brand recognition rate of 90% worldwide, the image and brand of PAC-MAN continues to be one of the most iconic on the planet.

While Pac Man transcended the entertainment world, his heart still resides in video games. As part of their 40th birthday celebrations, there will be new video game offerings starting with PAC-MAN LIVE STUDIO coming to the Twitch gaming platform in association with Amazon Games which will allow four players to compete in a maze at a chomp-fest to see who will eat the most pellets and survive on stage. Players will also be able to create their own Pac Man mazes and share them with friends online, or play the classic Pac Man game if they choose.

For connoisseurs of the classic arcade experience, a special machine Tastemakers 40th Anniversary Arcade 1UP will also debut in 2020, followed by 40th Anniversary Counter-cade, Party Cade, and Head-to-Head.

Lastly, there are more new Pac Man games on the way for the latter part of 2020.

