A revolutionary model of artificial intelligence (AI) to identify brain tumors has been developed by Intel and the Perelman School of Medicine from the University of Pennsylvania.

Intel Labs Chief Engineer Jason Martin acknowledged that while AI is highly capable of this work, “it will require more data than any medical center to reach its full potential.”

Funded by the National Cancer Institute of the United States National Institutes of Health, the program involves collaboration with 29 international health care and research institutions in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and India.

The idea is to use “federated learning, which is an automatic and decentralized approach, that allows organizations to collaborate on projects without sharing patient data.”

Previous research has shown that this formula is 99 percent more effective for AI models than traditional training.

Spyridon Bakas, the principal investigator at the Perelman School of Medicine, noted that “the scientific community widely accepts that machine learning training requires extensive and diverse data that no institution can have.”

Through a press release, they reported that the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, the University of Washington in St. Louis, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Vanderbilt University, the University of Pennsylvania will participate in the first phase of the first phase. Queen’s University, Munich Technical University, University of Bern, King’s College London and Tata Memorial Hospital.

Intel pointed out to Digital Trends that the alliance will focus only on brain tumors, but the research will surely drive other innovations, given that there is interest in exploring how the technology can be applied in the identification of other diseases.

