Artificial intelligence as an ally in wealth management

Its introduction in investment management has brought great advances on different fronts: investments, compliance, risks, user experience, etc. But if there is one notable for what it implies, it is the possibility of anticipating the needs of customers. The demand for personalized services in the financial sector has grown, so it is crucial to know your clients well. The objective is to be able to provide them with the products and / or services they need, and there artificial intelligence plays an essential role.

It is about, not only to achieve a “tailored suit” for each client, but also to anticipate their needs and desires. This is possible, thanks to the analysis of behavior patterns, traceability in navigation, etc. Depending on the preferences shown, the products or services are adapted to the particular needs of each client.

Artificial intelligence takes personalization and the “customer experience” to a higher level. They are the client’s own preferences on which, in real time, artificial intelligence works and “self-learns”. Thus, it is achieved that each client receives what he needs, when he needs it. For example, a client who, during periods of falls in the stock markets, enters to consult his portfolio frequently, worried about the possible fall, will receive different information from the client that does not show that concern.

Additionally, an inventory can be created, with which consumption habits are analyzed, from which predictive models are established, which anticipate customer demand. All this allows reaching a very deep degree of knowledge of the client, and adapting the products and / or services accordingly. For example, roboadvisors through websites or mobile applications, try to offer the most appropriate investment products according to the needs expressed by each client, but at the same time, they go further, they are able to warn clients about the upcoming pending payments, analyze spending patterns, improve the percentage of savings, etc.

The client has become very selective and demands quality, but at the same time agility, when not, immediacy. Considering all the above, artificial intelligence should be a travel companion for those companies that want to stay at the forefront in the investment field, providing services at the most appropriate time to consumers.

Customers are at the center of the equation and, through artificial intelligence, it is possible to understand what they demand, anticipate their needs, dedicate quality time to them, improve the service provided, and as a consequence, increase their satisfaction.