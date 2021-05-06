artificial intelligence and systems like GPT-3 make it possible

It looks like something out of an episode of Black Mirror, but the truth is that chat with your past self to tell him your things or asking for advice is not that far from becoming a potential reality.

It is demonstrated by the whole world of deepfakes that allow you to create convincing recreations of anyone (how he is, how he speaks), and his combination with systems like GPT-3, which seem to propose a solution to simulate conversations that we could have in real life. There are those who already consider that future and take it to other possible cases.

My best friend is my 25-year-old self

The scene is reminiscent of that of Joi, the character from Blade Runner 2049, who at one point seems to take real form to experience rain for the first time. It is a computer recreation, of course, the protagonist’s own relationship (K, Ryan Gosling) with Joi (Ana de Armas) and your conversation is not that far than can be achieved today.

Feels like the AI ​​version of this is extremely doable with today’s technology. The truly personal life coach. Angel (or devil ?!) sitting on your shoulder telling you what to do. https://t.co/DbV0DBdUAX – balajis.com (@balajis) May 6, 2021

That concept explored in the world of cinema is also central theme of reflections such as that of Balaji S. Srinivasan, an investor and entrepreneur who was also the CTO of CoinBase and a partner at the consultancy firm Andreessen Horowitz.

Srinivasan shared in a small thread on Twitter a TikTok video in which a woman appeared talking to herself and asking if she had made this or another decision, telling his past self how it went after following those paths.

For this entrepreneur, this video was a good way to understand what to expect in the short-term future. The implementation of a “personal coach” would be relatively simple taking photos, audio and videos of that person, integrating GPT-3 for a fluent conversation and even adding scripts for different scenarios.

It is likely that the “quality” of the conversation or recreation was debatableBut polishing those experiences also seems entirely doable.

That would allow us to have access to that self of ours from the past at all times, but the idea could be extendable to all kinds of people. We could create an invisible (but actually visible) friend with someone we admire or follow.

That gave rise to ideas such as that celebrities and influencers they created precisely their avatars and offered them to the world so that you could talk to them as if you were doing it (a bit) with the real ones.

Of course there are all kinds of really delicate ramifications here. Microsoft has already explored the idea of ​​creating a chatbot that allows you to “talk” to dead people, although they clarified shortly after that there were no plans to develop that project.

The essence would be identical, and we wonder if the fact that others are evaluating that option will not end up causing some company to offer a service of this type. Whoops, wait, someone already tried it in 2015. Disturbing, but no less plausible.