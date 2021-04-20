Artificial intelligence against weapons: a team from the University of Seville proposes using surveillance cameras to detect them

The system would allow the detection of weapons that escape human surveillance

Its response time is less than a tenth of a second

It happened last Thursday in an Indianapolis warehouse. A former employee of a company entered his warehouse where about a hundred people were working at that time and shot them. Eight died, seven were injured. The weapons that the aggressor was simply carrying they were not detected on time.

It is not an isolated case. Weapons travel through cities and enter buildings without the human eye often noticing. But there are other eyes. Those of the millions of closed circuit cameras television stations that populate the planet. There are them in the streets, on banks, in airports, in official buildings, in schools. Why not use them to detect weapons?

There are them in the streets, on banks, in airports, in official buildings, in schools. Why not use them to detect weapons?

The question has been asked by a team of researchers of the Sevilla University, and his answer is an article published in Neural Networks magazine titled: “Real-time weapon detection on closed circuit television: an open problem. “In it, they show how these cameras are capable of autonomously detecting and marking weapons.

The system marks with an alert the weapons in the hands of the participants in simulacroniusdiario.es

How have they done it? Using what are known as machine learning algorithms, algorithms that work much like the human visual cortex. From a large number of images, they register objects and learn to differentiate them automatically. They go further, starting from these image bases so they are able to make correct predictions about new ones, and feed back on the new information they generate.

To apply it to weapons, the research team ‘trained’ the system with actual images taken drills at the university itself, and others created by computer, so that the response of the alert to the visualization of the weapons would be more precise and faster.

“We have increased the precision in the detection of small objects by adding more variety of images and situations to the model”, explains Juan Antonio Álvarez, author of the article. “However, the results show that there is room for improvement.”

Computer image used in the study University of Seville

Some small objects can still confuse the system and raise a false alarm, but it works. You can see it in a video. The cameras mark the weapons that some of the participants in the simulation wield, weapons that could escape the surveillance of a human being who sometimes has several monitors around him or, simply, does not have images with sufficient quality for the eye human.

And they not only see more than us, too they react faster. In less than a tenth of a second They could raise the alarm of the presence of weapons and save human lives.