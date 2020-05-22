Researchers at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) are developing an artificial eye with capabilities close to its human model.

After years of hard work, Hong Kong scientists could have created an innovative design for an artificial eye that runs on solar energy and mimics a real human eye, according to the research.

“When watching science fiction series like Star Trek and myself, Robot, I thought about making a ‘superhuman eye’ to be used on both humanoid robots and the visually impaired,” said Professor Zhiyong Fan, professor of electronics and Computer Engineering at HKUST.

Like the human eye, the artificial eye, called ElectroChemical EYE (EC-EYE) has a lens to focus light and a hemispherical retina, a region located at the back of the eye where photosensitive cells generate electrical impulses that are sent to the brain.

HKUST’s research team works on the prototype artificial eye. Image credit: HKUST

Attractiveness of the visual system

The artificial eye is two centimeters in diameter, which is approximately the same size as a human eye, and its interior is filled with a conductive liquid, which would be an imitation of vitreous humor, a light-colored gel that fills the interior of the human eye. .

Likewise, the retina created by scientists is made of porous aluminum oxide filled with compact nanowires, which are light sensitive and made from a compound called perovskite, which is commonly used in solar cells.

These cables act similarly to nerve cells in a human eye, transmitting electrical signals when activated by light.

To test the recognition ability of the invention, the team projected images of letters on artificial lenses, and a computer that was connected to the eye successfully recognized the letters E, I, and Y.

Photosensitive nanowires mimic the retina of a human eye (Hongrui Jiang / Nature).

The team clarified that, in theory, it could be connected to an optic nerve to do the same thing, to test whether the device was medically safe.

The current version of the created eye requires an external power source, but the team plans to make it self-sufficient in the future.

“Each nanowire can function as a small solar cell. In that case, we don’t need external energy «Fan explained.

“In the future, we will be able to use this device to improve vision prostheses and humanoid robotics”, comments Zhiyong Fan, co-author of the work.

The current method for creating individual ultra-small pixels is not practical, says Hongrui Jiang, an electrical engineer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison whose commentary on the study appears in the same issue of Nature.

“For a few hundred nanowires, that’s fine, but how about millions?”

Engineers will need a much more efficient way to manufacture large sets of small cables on the back of the artificial eyeball to give it superhuman vision, they say.

The prototype is in the proof of concept phase and, for the moment, its resolution is low (130 dots per inch), but they hope to achieve a resolution greater than 10,000 dots per inch.

Finally, the research team published their work in the journal Nature.

