Artificial coating for seeds capable of protecting them against drought

A new seed coating process could facilitate agriculture in areas with high dryness by allowing the seeds to retain available water rather than lose it and spoil it.

As the world warms due to global climate change, many semi-arid regions in which agriculture was already difficult will suffer an aggravation of the situation that can make them permanently unviable and cause severe food shortages.

Now, an international team made up of, among others, Benedetto Marelli and Augustine Zvinavashe, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in Cambridge, United States, has come up with a promising process to protect seeds from physiological stress due to water shortages during its crucial germination phase, and even provide plants with extra nutrition at the same time.

The process, which is being continuously tested in collaboration with researchers in Morocco, is simple and cheap, and could be widely applied in semi-arid regions.

The two-layer coating the team has developed is a direct result of years of research by Marelli and his collaborators in the development of seed coatings for various benefits. An earlier version allowed the seeds to withstand high soil salinity. The new version is intended to cope with water shortages.

Researchers at MIT have devised a way to protect seeds from the physiological stress of water shortages during their crucial germination phase, and even provide plants with extra nutrition. (Image: Felice Frankel. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0)

The new coating, which is inspired by the natural coatings of some seeds, is designed to protect them from drying out. It provides a gel-like coating that tenaciously locks in any moisture that appears and wraps the seed in it.

A second inner layer of the coating contains preserved microorganisms, specifically rhizobacteria, and some nutrients to help them grow. When exposed to soil and water, microbes fix nitrogen in the soil, providing the growing seedling with a nutritious fertilizer to help it.

The first tests carried out with soil from Moroccan farms have yielded encouraging results, and field tests are now being conducted with the seeds.

If in current and future tests the coatings prove their usefulness, it will not be necessary to adapt them to practical use because right now they are simple enough to use that each farmer can apply them to his seeds, even in remote places in developing countries growth. The first coat could be applied by dipping and the second by spraying. These are very simple processes that farmers could carry out on their own without the need for complex equipment.

The materials required for coatings are readily available and are often used in the food industry. In addition, the materials are fully biodegradable, and some of the compounds can be obtained from food waste.

Marelli, Zvinavashe and their colleagues present the details of this technological advance in the academic journal Nature Food, under the title “Programmable design of seed coating function induces water-stress tolerance in semi-arid regions”. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)