Little volume and little activity in Airtificial in these last days of March. The volume traded is barely a third of the usual, and even in some sessions, well below that level since last March 24. A low interest that also moves the stock with hardly any significant changes in the third month of the year and with little downward record for the stock.

Artificial closes March in tables but with uncertainty

In its quotation graph we see how the value returns to positive after the advances of the last days, with a rise of 2.5% and reaching 5.4% in the last twenty sessions. In March Airtificial barely yields half a point.

The resulting company between Carbures and Inypsa remains on hold. Looking at that yes to the State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI) that must pronounce on the request made by the management of the company for a public aid of 30 million euros. In principle, the company established that this request was one more financial tool, with favorable conditions, to be able to solve, they said, the extraordinary situation created in their accounts as a result of the arrival of Covid-19.

However, it seems that this economic support, over time, has become peremptory, since the company’s liquidity problems have transcended. Treasury problems that the company even recognized in the middle of the month before the CNMV. Airtificial highlighted in a relevant event that it had delayed payments to suppliers and payroll, which occurred in February, at least in part of them, although with the commitment to solve it shortly.

Little else has transpired since then, although the approval in the Council of Ministers was not reached last Tuesday of the help of the SEPI, which already, has a new president, Belen Gualda, former president of the Navantia public shipyards, with which he hopes the numerous requests for public aid made by Spanish companies affected by the pandemic to the state body that selects them will be expedited.

According to El Confidencial, Airtificial was negotiating with some financial entities in order to obtain the necessary liquidity to guarantee the day-to-day running of the company and face the payment of the amounts it needs. Something that would have already signed with the now defunct Bankia in March. Some of the company’s insiders have made movements to support the value, such as Lalo Azcona, who has bought shares, up to two and a half million with an investment of almost 300,000 euros, 0.2% of the capital.

According to the premium indicators of Investment Strategies, the stock still achieves a score of 7.5 points out of 10 possible with an upward trend in the long term but downward in the medium term. Total moment, which in its aspects is slow and fast as well, is moving positively, with a growing medium and long-term business volume and with a mixed range of amplitude. In fact, the volatility of the value shows increasing in the long term but decreasing in the medium term.

