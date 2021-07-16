Arthur wants to convince Allegri

07/15/2021 at 6:22 PM CEST

Jordi Pozo

First news of Arthur Melo after the end of season break. The former FC Barcelona player went yesterday, according to Tuttosport, to J-Medical to pass the medical check-up and when asked by fans about his future, the Brazilian midfielder was confident. “I stay? Of course“, affirmed to a group of Juventine followers.

The road for Arthur will not be easy at this start of the campaign. From Italy they report that the midfielder’s profile is not the one Allegri seeks on his return to Juventus and, in addition, he will have to resolve the physical problems how much they reduced him last season.

The calcification that the player bianconeri suffers in his right leg can cause him to have go under the knife, although this is the last option, because if it is intervened, it will be down about two months. The evolution of the Brazilian player in the coming weeks will be key to his future.