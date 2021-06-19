Arthur, the brother of Charles Leclerc, achieves his first victory in F3

06/19/2021 at 7:53 PM CEST

Arthur Leclerc , younger brother of the Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and one of the ‘illustrious’ surnames in the current grid of the FIA ​​Formula 3 world championship, has achieved this Saturday his first win in the anteroom category, captaining Prema’s double in France with his partner and leader Dennis Hauger, which has been second. Victor Martins (MP Motorsport) completed the podium in race 2 at Paul Ricard, while Oli cadwell (Prema) and the son of Mick Doohan, Jack (Trident), have closed the ‘top five’.

LeclercRookie this year in F3, he took the opportunity to start from pole position on the inverted grid to score his first points with the Italian team. Martins, which has surpassed Cadwell in the end, he has avoided a full Prema Racing podium.

His name is Arthur Leclerc, he is the brother of Charles Leclerc and he just won his first race in F3 as a rookie 🤩 What a race of the Monegasque! Dennis Hauger and Victor Martins complete the podium 👏🏻 # FranciaDAZNF1 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/dJn4ILBrlS – DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) June 19, 2021

In the morning, in the sprint race 1 , with up to five different leaders, the Russian Alexander Smolyar, who started sixth, has won the game against the Alpine academy driver, Victor Martins (MP Motorsport) and took the victory. Calan williams (Jenzer Motorsport), which started from pole, has achieved its first podium in the category, finishing third. After the first two races in France, Hauger maintains the lead.

Frederik Vesti, from ART Grand Prix, will start on pole in race 3 this Sunday, with Hauger from second place; Martins, third; Doohan, fourth and Collet, fifth.