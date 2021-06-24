Arthur Rinderknech defeats tennis player Nikola Milojevic in qualifying round

06/24/2021

On at 17:30 CEST

The French tennis player Arthur Rinderknech, number 109 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 7 (7) -6 (5), 6-4 and 6-2 in two hours and six minutes to the Serbian player Nikola Milojevic, number 146 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this victory, the Frenchman manages to add new points to his ranking to enter the Wimbledon Championship.

The data collected about the match show that Rinderknech managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, scored 65% on the first serve, committed 2 double faults and won 81% of the service points. As for the Serbian, he could not break his rival’s serve at any time, he had a 66% first serve, made 5 double faults and managed to win 65% of the service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) has a preliminary access phase that tennis players with the lowest ranking have to pass to participate in the official tournament. 128 players participate in this specific stage. In addition, it takes place from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass.