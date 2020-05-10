There are still some weeks of quarantine ahead globally, but it will be difficult for a more impressive story to appear in the world of tennis than that of Arthur Reymond. The 21-year-old French tennis player was in the news yesterday because of the “madness” he committed with his father, completely rebuilding his neighbor’s tennis court with his own hands. It was to be expected that, just a few hours later, L’Equipe you were contacting him to bring us his statements directly. Today we echo them.

Reymond, like so many other players removed from the circuit by this confinement, was tempted to discover that his neighbor had a tennis court available, although he did not know the conditions he was in. “About six or seven years had passed since the last time that track had been under maintenance to be able to use it, not even the network remained. At that moment I was upset, defeated, but it was my mother who said: ‘Well, you will have to rebuild it.’ At that moment the heat entered me. With the help of my father we built it inch by inch, working about an hour a day. It was like our authorized daily time for sports. Anyway, we could not extend the day much more, we ended up roasted by the high temperatures ”, declares the 589th of the ATP ranking.

Confined with his family in Villemur-sur-Tarn, a town near Toulouse, Reymond was not satisfied with sprinting down the hills with his brother Thomas, so he got down to work with his father. “We thought that we would have it finished in about three days, although then it took us a week and a half. It was very hard, I had never imagined doing a type of work like this, the roots that had grown under that earth were bigger than the tennis balls themselves, some of them had risen more than twenty centimeters from the surface. Being a place very exposed to the sun, the earth had hardened a lot, “explains the Frenchman.

The task was not easy as the player says, taking about five minutes for every 50 square centimeters they were boarding. “Back pain, arm pain, we suffer in every part of the body. But we were fighting against it, it helped me to strengthen a lot of exercises like digging or carrying wheelbarrows with dirt, with that you work purely the muscle. We dug holes of more than 40cm to remove the deep roots, we ordered the clay we took from a nearby club, then we placed it and, finally, we gave it the final touch thanks to the help of my brother and my mother, “says Arthur, the hero of this quarantine.

Once completed, success was resounding. “It looks like a pool table, there is no fake pot, the truth is that it is very nice to play on the court,” says the Frenchman, who will no longer have problems playing tennis when he wants to, since his neighbor, Francis Imbert , gave the green light at all times for the project. “After this I can say that I really love tennis, it is pure happiness what I felt when I finished the court. Now that I know that not all structures and clubs are going to reopen, and that there are not many more outdoor courts to train, I will have to alternate with this one, ”he concludes.

