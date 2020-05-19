15 minutes. Tropical storm Arthur, formed before the official start of the cyclonic season in the Atlantic, is moving away from the east coast of the United States (USA) and is expected to become a post-tropical phenomenon on Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) uses the term post-tropical when a system loses its tropical characteristics (basically a hot core and certain organization). However, it may continue to feature rain and wind.

Arthur is located about 300 miles (485 km) east northeast of Cape Hatteras, in the Outer Banks, a chain of islands off the coast of North Carolina. Is about the area that felt the most on Monday the wind, rain and storm surge. This was reported in the first bulletin issued this Tuesday by NHC, based in Miami.

No damage was reported in North Carolina from the passage of Arthur, who did not make landfall.

With maximum sustained winds of almost 60 miles per hour (95 km / h) and with faster gusts, Arthur advances at 15 miles per hour (24 km / h) in an northeast direction.

It is then expected to turn east, slow down and on Wednesday or Thursday head south already weakened, before dissipating at the end of the week.

Tropical storm force winds extend up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.

Forecasts

The Arthur’s only effect on land will be some sea level rises in areas of the central and southern Atlantic coast of the USA.

As has been happening for years, the 2020’s first storm formed before the official start of the cyclone season in the Atlantic basin. It ranges from June 1 to November 30.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) plans to next Thursday to announce its initial forecast for the 2020 hurricane season.

Other private organizations and universities anticipated that it will be a “above normal” season.

The most alarming forecast is from private meteorological services company AccuWeather, with 14 to 20 storms. Of that total, between 7 and 11 will become hurricanes.

Between 4 and 6 of the latter would reach a higher category. That is, 3, 4 or 5 (the maximum) on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which measures hurricanes by the force of their winds.