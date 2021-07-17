Arthur Melo leaves Juventus for three months

MILAN.

The Juventus Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo, operated on his right leg, it will be come down for three months, announced this Friday the Italian club.

About some months ago, the 24-year-old former Barça player was in regular pain between the tibia and the fibula.

The operation was successful. The duration of the withdrawal is about three months, “Juve said in a statement.

The Juventus, dethroned last season after nine consecutive Serie A titles, will start in the 2021-2022 season of the Italian league on August 22 against Udinese, with Massimiliano Allegri returning to the position of coach.

elf

