Arthur Melo could leave Juventus

06/25/2021

On at 2:28 PM CEST

The transfer market in times of Covid-19 is difficult to manage. The economy of Juventus in Turin, like that of the rest of the teams, has been hard hit by the consequences of the pandemic. So much so, that his movements this summer will depend on the continuity or departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

With a net salary of 30 million euros, the Portuguese striker could become a problem for the ‘bianconero’ team. Waiting to know his future, which will not be decided before the end of the European Championship where he is already the top scorer of the tournament, Juventus are already thinking about his replacement: Milinkovi & cacute; -Savi & cacute;.

The forward has long been waiting for the opportunity to make the leap to a European great after six seasons at Lazio. This is where Arthur Melo comes into play, who could come into play to be a bargaining chip for the Serbian. The former Barça player is liked by Maurizio Sarri and he could pack his suitcases, but without leaving Italy.

Arthur came to Turin last summer in an exchange for Miralem Pjanic. The financial juggling of the Italian and Catalan teams was the clear protagonist of this operation, in which the Brazilian was valued at 72 million euros, while the Bosnian was valued at 60.