The signing of Arthur by Juventus it is almost closed. Brazilian midfielder is already in Turin to finish specifying the last details of his transfer to the Vecchia Signora. To do this, he traveled on a plane that Juve gave him, along with several trusted people who will help him complete his arrival to the current leader of the Serie A. Among them was his father, Aílton, and his brother Paulo Henrique, the two people who have carried out the operation between the two clubs.

Arthur also took his lawyer, Vicente Forés, who will be in charge of supervising your contract with the Maurizio Sarri team. Robert Fernández, former sports director of Barcelona, ​​who came as a friend of the player and did not represent the Catalan entity, was also present on his trip to the capital of Piedmont. It should be remembered that Robert was the one who brought Arthur to the Barça outfit in 2018.

Two years after his arrival, Barça’s dream would have disappeared. Arthur came to be Xavi’s replacement, but he has not finished adapting and the club has decided that his time at the club has come to an end. Bartomeu and his they are going to exchange him for Miralem Pjanic, who could become a new Barça player in the coming days once the arrival of the Brazilian in Turin is closed.

At first, the player refused to leave Barcelona because his dream was to win Barça, but when he saw the few minutes that Quique Setién gave him after the forced stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic, he would have changed his mind and finally changed his air . A new stage will begin at Juventus, the Italian giant and one of the candidates to win the Champions League, although for this he will have to overcome his tie against Olympique de Lyon.