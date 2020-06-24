He Barcelona you are close to losing one of your great present and future assets. In order to balance the accounts of this exercise, the Catalan team is in negotiations with Juventus for the transfer of Arthur Melo, who would leave the entity two years after his arrival.

The transfer amounts would respond to a new Juventus offensive to take over Arthur’s services, since the Brazilian midfielder has given his arm to twist and is considering the option of leaving Barcelona to continue his career in Turin. Thus the things, it is spoken of which the Italians would offer 80 million to sign Arthur, a very high amount considering the terms of the current market.

This operation is directly linked to Barcelona’s great objective for the present transfer market, which is none other than Bosnian Miralem Pjanic. Juventus ‘5’ and Lautaro Martinez are the names marked in red at Can Barça and the departure of Arthur would respond to favor the arrival of both footballers.

Arthur would leave a vacancy in the midfield that Pjanic would occupy on his arrival, as long as both operations, linked but negotiated separately, were successful. In turn, the money from the transfer of the São Paulo interior would be invested in both transfers, providing liquidity to Barcelona in order to undertake the signing of Lautaro, whose signing will require more than 100 million euros to run.