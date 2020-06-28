To the Barca the problems do not stop growing. The institutional and economic crisis has fully affected the workforce, which is also not accompanied by the results. The need to make up the accounts before the end of the year has led the Catalans to sell Arthur Melo to Juventus, practically forcing the player to leave. A situation that did not sit well with the Brazilian, which he would be considering not wearing the Barcelona shirt again in the remainder of the course.

Despite the fact that the signing is already closed and Barça and Italians they will exchange Arthur and PjanicBoth players will end the season in their current teams. The Barça midfielder has already traveled to Turin to undergo medical examination, after playing a few minutes in the setien draw against Celta. A game that could be his last with the club he arrived at in 2018.

The club’s mismanagement at the departure of Arthur can take its toll on the sporting plane, if the footballer finally refuses to play. One more problem for a Setien who is more than questioned, after the results in the first months in office are not going as expected.

Barça are trying to justify their poor results on the pitch with constant attacks on the arbitration team. The self-criticism does not seem to be part of the members of the culé locker room, who even throw darts at their coach when they see how the League is complicated after not being able to carry out their home games.

A series of problems to which we can now add Arthur’s refusal to wear more of the Blaugrana shirt. Although he is not performing as expected this season, Setién’s short squad makes the Brazilian’s presence essential in view of the complicated schedule they have ahead of them until the competition ends. Otherwise, they will have a player of less level, having to solve what is left of the course with what is put.