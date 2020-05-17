After hearing so many voices, some in favor and others against, we are still not entirely clear whether the Aid Fund who created the best tennis players on the ATP circuit to reach out economically to those below has been a good decision or not. It is evident that, in terms of solidarity and urgency, it has been the best and perhaps the only option. But of course, this path has covered the most logical path, one in which the ATP and the iTF had to step forward to protect the protagonists of this sport. Just by taking a look at the men’s wardrobe you can see that not even they agree.

Today we rescue the statements of one of many players who are not protagonists in the day to day, one who was never in the top 100 and is currently outside the top300. Arthur de Greef, a 28-year-old Belgian tennis player, expressed his opinion in an interview for the local media RTBF And honestly, his point of view was as honest as it was unexpected.

Before getting to the heart of the matter, the Brussels player celebrates like the rest of his fellow professionals the return to track training. “I am happy of course, although I must admit that this forced shutdown was also enjoyable, I was able to spend more time with my girlfriend and my family. Now we are in a strange moment, tennis will return but we don’t know when, there is no established goal ”, confesses the right-hander. “In my case, I am one of those who thinks that the circuit will not resume until January 2021, something that will harm me even more after having spent two months practicing to return after a back injury. This crisis stopped everything ”, he values ​​after these last months.

Coming to the topic of financial aid, De Greef leaves demagogy aside and affirms that he is neither starving, nor suffering to pay his bills, nor is he in a limit situation in any case. Will it be a specific case or is it a different reality from what we have been told? “The Federation has supported me since I was 12 years old and I have been fortunate to play in Grand Slam tournaments in the last five seasons. At the moment I have no earnings, but no fees, since I am not playing or traveling to any tournament. Nor do I forget my sponsors, who continue to help me, “stresses the man who became 113 in the world three seasons ago.

This is how we finally arrived at the famous Aid Fund, which would have the green light to wire Arthur himself. “In my case, I perfectly meet the criteria for my classification, although we still don’t have the exact details. I don’t really know how to take this gesture, I find it hard to understand why players should be the ones to contribute to this type of initiative. I know many players who at the time were on the boards of the ATP and left immediately when they saw that nothing was moving in there, “surprises the Belgian.

As we continue to intertwine opinions of all kinds, De Greef celebrates his new role as director of the Gerontart Tennis Club. “It is great news that it is open again, we are happy to see our members again, each player is respecting the security rules in detail. I took charge of this club with my father last January, although last time it might not be the best time, but we are trying to maintain a positive attitude. The situation is complicated for everyone, so we are not the ones to complain ”, he concludes.

