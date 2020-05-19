Borrowed by Palm Trees, Arthur Cabral returned to activities with Basel, from Switzerland, this week. After the period of stoppage due to the covid-19 pandemic, his team’s training returned and the Brazilian striker revealed how things have changed so that athletes avoid the risk of contamination.

“Apart from the training itself, on the pitch, which was how we always did, everything was different. We arrive at different times at the club, so as not to crowd in the locker room, and just to put on the boot, because we already arrived with the material ready for home, since we are going to take the material home to wash. We don’t use the locker room “said Arthur.

Arthur Cabral returned to training with the squad of Basel, Switzerland (Photo: Disclosure)

According to the striker, the team’s security protocol even affected the moments of integration between the athletes, such as the meal.

“We also don’t eat meals together anymore. Before we used to have breakfast and lunch after training all together, but we don’t do that anymore. After training, everyone goes away with their clothes too and comes back the next day.”

⚽️ Alles unter Kontrolle im Training 😎 # FCBasel1893 # zämmestark #rotblaulive pic.twitter.com/IRPuA4xuc5 – FC Basel 1893 (@ FCBasel1893) May 19, 2020

Despite the return to training, there is still no set date for the return of the Swiss Championship. As the period was long, activities returned at a less accelerated pace, as pointed out Arthur.

“What was said is that on the 28th of this month it will decide whether the championship will return or not. Regarding the return to training, there was no fast pace. I don’t think it will. If the Championship returns, we will have five weeks of training until then. , so there is time to have very smooth training phases, without having to rush anything “, explained the player.

Arthur Cabral, 21, has a loan contract with Basel until the middle of this season. In the Swiss team he managed to fight for a space and already has 24 games and nine goals scored. For Palmeiras, however, the player played only five official matches, having scored a goal. The striker signed a bond with Verdão until the end of 2023.

