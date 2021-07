We are in a time where digital platforms are betting on great documentaries from the sports world, such as Naomi Osaka, which premiered this Friday. Over there we also have Guillermo Vilas’s, which was also a great success, so the HBO Max colleagues have put the batteries and are already in the engine room with an envelope. Arthur Ashe. The American champion, who died in 1993, will have his own documentary in 2022, when ‘Citizen Ashe’ will be released.