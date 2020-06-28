Midfielder Arthur Melo arrived at Caselle airport in Turin a few minutes ago. The player will perform a medical check-up before signing his contract as a Juventus player tomorrow. His father, brother Paulo Henrique and agent Vicente Forés accompany him.

