Arthritis: 5 spices to fight it naturally



Spices cannot be missing from the list of super foods to prevent and control arthritis, their content in unique compounds gives them immense anti-inflammatory power.

Photo: Shantanu Pal / Pexels

It’s no secret to say that food is the best medicine. Not surprisingly, the nutrition trend currently focuses on the consumption of superfoods, which shine for their nutritional and therapeutic properties. In such a way that they are the best ally to prevent all kinds of chronic diseases, improve mental health, boost the immune system and benefit weight loss. In recent years one of the diseases that has been increasing the most is arthritis and that is why every day more people are interested in preventing and controlling it. Taking into account that more than 50 million Americans have arthritis, it is worth taking the proper precautions. Not surprisingly, according to information released by The Arthritis Foundation, it is the leading cause of disability in the United States.

Arthritis, a degenerative disease often associated with age and the aging process, is characterized by swelling and tenderness of one or more joints. It presents with symptoms such as joint pain and stiffnessWithout a doubt, joint pain can be very annoying and usually has more active seasons than others and that usually present with extreme inflammation. It is also normal to have redness, tenderness, high temperature in the affected area and pain with movement.

Although as such there is no specific cure to combat arthritis, experts emphasize that complementary to medical treatment, lifestyle and eating habits play an essential role. That is why the consumption of medicinal foods will be a magnificent complement, such is the case of spices that shine for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and are a great ally to reduce chronic pain.

1. Turmeric

In the last few months everyone has been talking about Immense Medicinal Benefits of Turmeric Root, considered one of the oldest and most valued spices in traditional Chinese medicine. In addition to being a great culinary addition, turmeric is a powerful medicine that shines for its ability to reduce inflammation in the body. The main reason is associated with its content in curcumin (the active compound in turmeric) which has the power to block inflammatory cytokines and enzymes. In fact, there are numerous scientific studies, which have shown its benefits as one of the most powerful treatments against arthritis. Consuming it repeatedly translates into less swelling and pain in the joints.

Turmeric. / Photo: Pexels

2. Garlic

Garlic is one of the most powerful natural medicines, not in vain it has been used since ancient times by various cultures to treat numerous health conditions And if that were not enough, it is a delicious and important ingredient in the kitchen worldwide. Studies do not lie and have shown that the overwhelming medicinal benefits of garlic, which is why it has been used for centuries as a natural ally to offer protection against infections, heart disease and even certain types of cancer. Its content in a unique compound called: diallyl disulfide, which is characterized by its immense anti-inflammatory potential that limits the effects of pro-inflammatory cytokines. Therefore, garlic can help fight pain, inflammation, and cartilage damage, typical symptoms of arthritis. The best recommendation is to bet on fresh garlic, since its medicinal properties will be obtained with much greater intensity. For those people who do not like its strong flavor and aroma, they can bet on the intake of natural supplements.

Garlic. / Photo: Pixabay

3. Ginger

We are not going to tire of talking about the immense medicinal power of gingeris simply one of the most popular spices for its healing potential. It also adds a unique spicy touch to all kinds of drinks and dishes. Although today we are quite familiar with its long list of benefits, including its benefits to improve digestion, strengthen the immune system, protect the respiratory system and in general prevent diseases. Specifically, it is the perfect natural supplement to treat arthritis, thanks to its content of two very powerful substances: gingerols and sogaols, which inhibit inflammation. In addition, there are some studies that have shown that ginger also reduce the symptoms of osteoarthritis. Best of all, it is wonderful to integrate it into your daily diet, experts recommend eating it fresh; It can be infused or as a key ingredient in morning smoothies and juices.

Ginger. / Photo: Shutterstock

4. Cayenne pepper

We have good news for all lovers of spicy, cayenne pepper and chili powder in general: are a powerful natural treatment to decrease the symptoms associated with arthritis. Everything is related to its high content of unique and most healing natural compounds: capsaicinoids, which shine for their anti-inflammatory properties. Best of all, cayenne and other dried chilies can be used in many ways as they flavor sauces, marinades and dressings to perfection. They will undoubtedly be a great ally to bring a unique flavor to dishes, while fighting swelling and chronic pain.

Cayenne pepper. / Photo: Shutterstock

5. Cinnamon

We can’t leave without talking about the wonderful cinnamon, one of the most popular and favorite spices of all time. It is incredibly aromatic and the perfect ally to fill all kinds of smoothies, herbal teas, oatmeal, cakes and cookies with flavor. Cinnamon contains cinnamaldehyde and cinnamic acid, both substances are characterized by their immense antioxidant properties that help to obstruct cell damage. In addition, of course, it is added with its anti-inflammatory properties and its content in volatile oils (melatonin and coumarin), which are associated with thermal effects on the body that may help relieve arthritis symptoms.

Infusion of apple with cinnamon. / Photo: Shutterstock

