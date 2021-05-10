Arteta blames Wegner for Arsenal situation

05/10/2021 at 9:52 PM CEST

Arsenal were left out of the Europa League final and are almost out of European competitions for next season, currently 9th place in the Premier League.

With Mikel Arteta At the head, the ‘gunner’ club has not found the key to shine again in the competitions that it disputes and the Donostia coach has wanted to analyze the reasons in statements to Mirror.

In them, Arteta points to the final time of Arsène Wegner, the historic coach who was in charge of the team for more than 20 years, between 1966 and 2018.

“We haven’t been among the best clubs in this country for five years. This situation did not start six months ago but five years ago and this trend can be clearly seen. I understand those concerns because when you are out of the Champions League for five years it is not just a loss, it is a trend, “began Arteta.

Wegner was replaced by Unai Emery and, after him, Arteta took the helm in his first experience as head coach after leaving Manchester City with Pep Guardiola.

“We have to be ruthless. There is no time to waste and there is much to do. This year is not year one. I believe that a project has its phases and I tell you that today we are in a much better position to be where we want to be very soonIf we do what we have to do, “he added.

Regarding the tie against Villarreal, the Arsenal manager said he feels “a deep pain for where this club is at this moment, with everything that has happened in recent months. I had a feeling that if we could take the team to the final and it could have been a huge turning point. I know we have also disappointed a lot of people, and that hurts a lot because we want to give the best to everyone, but I am clear about what we want to achieve and I have no doubt that we are going to achieve it. “