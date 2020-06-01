Markus Duesmann, who took over the management of Audi in April this year, has announced the creation of Artemis, a new unit within the brand that will be in charge of accelerating the development of your most efficient and technological electric cars. Artemis’s first project will be a model with a advanced autonomous driving system, in addition to a series of technologies that will allow you enjoy value-added services that Audi will offer its customers after purchase.

Replacing Bram Schot, the until now BMW Purchasing Director, he will also occupy a position on the group’s board of directors in this new stage Volkswagen assuming the direction of the activities of the Investigation and Development. The management of the Artemis project rests with the engineer Alex Hitzinger, responsible for the development of the Group’s autonomous driving systems.

Artemis’s work will be very specific and will be related to new technologies. The new ones will be key more efficient electric traction trains, and autonomous driving, which brings together both hardware and software development. That is, the objective will be electric cars very efficient and highly technological. This will now be his first task: “to develop a pioneering model for Audi quickly and without bureaucracy”, for which he has already established a timeframe with all the potential resources of the Volkswagen Group. Audi has dedicated a global investment of 12,000 million euros in electrification up to 2024, the year the first of the Artemis electric models will be available.

Around them, the creative team will develop an extensive ecosystem that will be the basis of the commercial strategy of the vehicle while it remains in the possession of its clients. In other words, Audi will offer extra services that can be enjoyed at a later stage than the purchase of the car. For this, the team that will accompany Hitzinger will be made up of “experts in the fields of automotive and technology that are already available within the Volkswagen Group”.

The four electric platforms of Audi.

The project team will have a high degree of freedom in their operations to be able to work from the various Audi development centers around the world. The greatest workload will fall on the INCampus high-tech center in Ingolstadt. Digital services will be provided by car.Software.org, an internal unit of the VAG Group, which is also based in the German city.

According to Markus Duesmann, “The Volkswagen Group’s current electrification strategy ties all of our capabilities together.” In 10 years, until 2029, the objective is to launch on the market 75 new electric models. For the new CEO of Audi, Artemis answers a fundamental question in this trajectory: “implement technology as a new point of reference, without jeopardizing the management capacity of existing projects and, at the same time, benefit from new ones. opportunities offered by the market ”.

In 2025, the objective of Audi is achieve a production of 800,000 electrified vehicles each year based on four platforms that support different types of vehicles. MLB EvoIt is already being used by its two current electric cars: the Audi e-tron and the upcoming e-tron Sportback. The platform MEB, developed by the Volkswagen Group for all the brands of the group will be the basis of the future Q4 e-tron and the J1, shared with Porsche, for high-performance sports cars will be the basis of the e-tron GT. Finally, it will have the platform PPE for medium and large premium vehicles to which Audi will add new models in the coming years.

