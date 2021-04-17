Artemis, NASA’s program to return to the Moon with Elon Musk’s Starship

The Space X ship will be the module in which astronauts descend to the lunar surface

The trip to the Moon will be done in a NASA Orion spacecraft powered by the SLS rocket.

The idea is for the astronauts to transfer at the Gateway station that is planned to be built in lunar orbit.

The next astronaut who steps on the surface of the Moon will do so by descending from a spaceship that seems to be taken more from a ‘pulp fiction’ of the 50s than from a science fiction movie of the 21st century.

The Starship of Space X, which has been selected by NASA as the lunar descent module for its Artemis program, was born as an eccentricity of Elon musk. It was his project to bring humanity to Mars and very few believed that it could become a reality.

However, this huge silver rocket-shaped ship by Flash Gordon, has become since Friday the official vehicle that NASA has chosen to take the first woman, and the first African-American, on the surface of the Moon.

Space XNASA / JPL Moon Descent Module

But the Artemis program goes beyond Elon Musk’s ship, the project involves several spacecraft that are still in development, and the road that still needs to be traveled to leave the footprint of a boot on the Moon again is long and complicated. .

Another big step for humanity from 2024

Artemis was born under the Trump administration with a deadline. Humans would have to set foot on the moon again in 2024. The calendar today is not so clear. The deadlines are under review and there are still important obstacles to overcome, both technically and economically.

The budget that the United States Congress has granted to the project for this year has remained in $ 850 million, well below the 3,300 million per year that NASA considers necessary to meet the planned schedule.

This reduction in the budget could be behind the decision to bet on Space X for the manufacture of the lunar descent module ahead of the other two options that were available, but that they were much more expensive. Also that the bet on Musk’s ship has been unique: gamble on a card and that it turns out well.

Elon Musk’s project was the cheapest, and by far. Furthermore, it is almost entirely a private initiative. Space X has been able to finance construction, testing, and for the moment destruction, of more than a dozen prototypes of the Starship at his own risk, thanks in large part to the success of his reusable Falcon 9 rocket, which has allowed him to cut the costs of sending cargo into space considerably.

In contention for the contract there were two more models: the Blue Origin proposal, sponsored by Amazon mogul and founder Jeff Bezos and that it had brought together several of the largest and most prestigious aerospace companies in the United States: Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper.

Blue Origin Moon Descent ModuleBlue Origin

The one with Blue Origin it was a design in three modules, quite complicated and expensive, something that could have left him out of the race for the moon landing craft.

The third in contention was Dynetics, a defense contractor that had, according to some analysts, the strongest project, but also more expensive than Elon Musk’s.

Dynetics Moon Descent ModuleDynetics

Finally, the 2,900 million of the contract has been taken by the proposal of Elon Musk. Your Starship will be the one that lands with two astronauts on board. There will be three as in the Apollo missions, and will be a woman and an African American. NASA also wants to make history in this regard and that decision has also been made.

The contract is for two trips. One from an empty Starship, to check that everything works well, and another manned one that will take the two astronauts to the lunar surface on a ten day mission.

From the Earth to the Moon in Orion and Moon landing in the Starship

But that’s just the end of the journey. The new space race to the Moon involves many other elements in addition to Elon Musk’s ‘pulp’-looking ship. The trip to the Moon is not scheduled to take place on the Starship. For that trip NASA has its own spacecraft, the Orion, and its own rocket, the SLS. Both are trying out for the trip and both accumulate delays.

NASANASA / JPL Orion spacecraft concept

The Artemis project plan is for the astronauts to be launched into space in an Orion spacecraft powered by the SLS rocket. The concept is very similar to that of the Apollo missions launched with the powerful Saturn V rocket. The SLS is NASA’s largest and most powerful rocket but it uses a conventional technology, or what is the same, it is not reusable.

NASANASA / JPL SLS rocket

From the Earth to the Moon, the astronauts would travel in Orion and the journey, before landing on the moon, will have an intermediate stop. Artemis also contemplates the construction of a space stationl in the style of the ISS in the orbit of the Moon that serves as a way station, for the supply of provisions and fuel and as a place of transshipment from the Orion spacecraft to the Starship.

Gateway station concept in orbit of the MoonNASA / JPL

The Starship’s journey there he would do so on his own. It would be launched from Earth on a reusable Space X Super Heavy rocket, it would refuel in orbit and travel to the gateway station. There he would wait for the astronauts to take them from the orbit of the Moon to the surface of our satellite and after their mission, return them to orbit to make the transfer back to Orion that will return them home.

Final goal: Mars

The Artemis program goes beyond lunar conquest. The long-term plan is much more ambitious. It is no longer just about getting there. Now the idea is to stay. For this, the choice of the Starship is a good option since its load capacity to carry astronauts and materials to the surface of the Moon is enormous. It can carry a full crew and up to a hundred tons of supplies on each trip.

Once installed on the Moon. Both in orbit and on the surface, plans are to start test the technologies and procedures that, in the future, allow humanity to reach Mars. As much the design of habitats, as the viability of the ships, or what is perhaps more important of all, lthe ability of astronauts to withstand a trip of this magnitude both physically and psychologically.

NASA wants to reach Mars in the 2030s. All forecasts say that it will take much longer. But the plan exists and is underway. At the moment they already have a ship to land on the moon, if Space X manages to make the Starship land without exploding.