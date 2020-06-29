Kenneth Branagh is a talented filmmaker, who elated since his impressive presentation with “Enrique V”, a memorable adaptation of the “Shakespearean” tragedy that he was overcoming, and that is saying a lot, the version by Laurence Olivier, with impressive sequences like the previous speech to the battle of Agincourt. An early talent with the guarantee of having been the youngest director of the Royal Shakespeare Company. Since then, his filmography has been marked by more successes than failures, which has given him reasonable prestige, both as an actor and as a director, which has given him responsibility in Hollywood blockbusters.

This “Artemis Fowl” arrives for the new Disney + channel, although its original conception was to be released on the big screen, something that it has not been able to achieve thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, which may have benefited production, huge budget of more than 125 million dollars, with all the appearances of having crashed at the box office because the result is a small catastrophe. And it was not to be expected, because Branagh had already worked for the company, because in the Disney + catalog we can see the first film of “Thor”, one of the funniest Marvels, with a Valhalla turned into a Palace of Elsinor and Loki it’s a sinister emulation of Otello’s Yago, and the live-action version of “Cinderella,” a decent take on the classic tale and the cartoon of the 1950s. Instead, all the good ideas of both and their competent staging, are wrecked in this “Artemis Fowl”, an entertainment, perhaps thought for a too childish audience, plagued by the obligatory multiculturalism, although here the sexual diversity is ignored, which results in meaningless characters such as Butler’s niece, who we do not understand what she contributes to the story and who appears in some sequences, we imagine that to meet the racial quota, something that cannot be attributed to Branagh, who by “motu his own ”and not by imposition of power, he made the King of Aragon Denzel Washington in“ Much noise and few nuts ”or Idris Elba in Heimdal in“ Thor ”. A precursor in this of the null importance of the races and colors. The problem with «Artemis Fowl» is that the plot building barely stands up, and we don’t know if due to amputations in the edition or impositions of the producer, the footage of an hour and a half seems to leave multiple stories without counting that all the characters turn out to be too schematic and, worst of all, they are unfriendly, starting with the protagonist boy.

A mess that does not raise his head at any time and that becomes the worst signed by Kenneth Branagh to date, which does not tarnish his admirable career as a director either. An attempt to start a saga, Harry Potter-like, with magic and children with special abilities but we doubt that it will continue in time, although this change of release, directly on the small screen, may reverse this prediction. A bet by Disney + to build loyalty and get more subscribers on its recent “streaming” channel that featured the “The Mandalorian” series as its own star product. Let’s trust that they continue with this idea of ​​producing material intended for television even if the next level rises, like the Jon Favreau series, and not like this “Artemis Fowl”, where there is little highlight, and that includes the special effects or the soundtrack of Patrick Doyle, two aspects that should shine and that in its negative chapter highlight improvable interpretations, of children and adults, and the most unforgivable, an inadequate rhythm that manages to bore in just an hour and a half that ends up being endless. What was said. Unforgivable.

