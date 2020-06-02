Audi’s Artemis project seeks to develop new electric models from the firm that meet a high level of efficiency and autonomy by 2024

Markus Duesmann, the new CEO of Audi, has decided with its arrival to launch a new division for the accelerated development of new models of the brand called Artemis project, and whose main objective is to develop a new “highly efficient” electric car, and which will come equipped with a high level of autonomy.

The Audi Autonomous Driving Unit will be under the command of the engineer Alex Hitzinger, in Ingolstadt, Germany, and another objective of this project, is that the work of Audi benefits the brands of its parent company, the Volkswagen Group. Hitzinger and the rest of his team will have access to resources and technologies within the entire German group, which has 75 electrified models planned for 2029.

According to the Motorpasión portal, this will allow creating a plan that makes the consortium more agile when it comes to launching new models to the market, with advanced technology and faster. Digital services will be provided by the Group’s own unit, car.Software.org, which is also based in Ingolstadt.

e-tron Sportback 2020

Credit: Courtesy Audi

The Hitzinger engineer has extensive experience in the field, as he was in charge of the unit Audi Autonomous Intelligent Driving (AID), the subsidiary that was launched in 2017 to develop autonomous vehicle technology for the Group Volkswagen.

As a movement that goes hand in hand, Audi plans to expand its range of e-tron electric cars to almost all segments in the coming years, including the B -the Audi A1 and SEAT Ibiza- with a 100% electric model whose platform is being developed by SEAT.

