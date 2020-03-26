It’s been over a year since Artem Lobov received his release from the UFCBut that does not mean that the now clean knuckle boxer does not want to climb into the octagon once again.

In an interview with The Mac Life (via MMA Junkie), Lobov, who garnered a record 13 – 15 – 1 – (1) (2 – 5 in the UFC) in MMA, revealed his desire to want a valid contract for a fight to fight with Zubaira Tukhugov in the UFC Fight Night Dublin, scheduled for the month of June.

Both Russians were scheduled to meet in the UFC Fight Night Moncton, but given the post-fightUFC 229Tukhugov was removed from the event and replaced by Michael Johnson, who was due to unanimously beat Lobov in what so far was his last fight in the promotion.

Since then, Lobov has expressed that the only fight he is interested in is with Tukhugov and mentioned that he is even willing to donate his entire salary to charity to get it.

“I’m still interested in that fight. I still plan to donate every last dollar to charity if I get that fight. And it would be nice if it was done in Dublin. I would love a valid contract for a fight. As I told the UFC, it’s not about making money from this. It’s not about money. For me, this fight has to happen. I would only return for one night in Dublin, Ireland, ”he explained. “It would be very logical to have me on that card, and that’s all. A fight. I come, we help a charity and they (the UFC) make a lot of money. They get a good fight for the UFC Dublin and Zubaira and I settled our differences over the octagon. “

After his departure from the UFC, Lobov signed with the BKFC, where he currently sports a record of 2 – 1.