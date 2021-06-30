Artem Lobov says McGregor did not respect Poirier in the rematch: “I was thinking about Pacquiao, but now it will be different.”

One of Conor McGregor’s best friends and his SBG training partner, Russian Artem Lobov revealed, in a note with BJPenn.com that “The Notorious” did not respect Dustin Poirier as he should at UFC 257.

According to Lobov, McGregor’s head was in a possible boxing match against Filipino Manny Pacquiao, while the American was fully focused on the rematch between the two.

Notice

Conor wasn’t focused the way he should have, he didn’t give Dustin the respect he deserved. He was thinking more about boxing Manny (Pacquiao) and was preparing for it as he saw it as a challenge. Dustin would just be a warm-up, he thought. Obviously, things were not like that. Dustin did his homework and improved a lot »Lobov explained.

And he added in this regard: Conor might not have been engaged, he wasn’t training as hard as he should. We know what the problems are. It has nothing to do with coaches. Now he’s engaged again, he’s been training all the time and he’s with the right people.

Artem Lobov is one of Conor McGregor’s best friends – Photo: Instagram Playback

For Lobov, the calf kicks given to Poirier were the destabilizing factor in the second fight between the two, as McGregor was not adequately prepared for them. In his opinion, however, the Irishman learned his lesson, and the expectation is that he will defeat the American by knockout in the first round, as happened the first time they met, still at featherweight, in 2014, at UFC 178.

“Today I see Conor knocking out Dustin in the first round”, the Irishman’s friend closed.

