Arteche joins BME Growth on June 11

The Board of Directors of BME Growth has approved the incorporation of ARTECHE, once all the documentation presented has been studied and after analyzing the information presented by the company and once the favorable evaluation report of the Coordination and Incorporations Committee has been issued.

The beginning of the negotiation of the company, which is the second company to join BME Growth this year, will be the Friday, June 11.

The company’s Board of Directors has set a reference value for each of its shares of 3.94 euros, which is the subscription price of the capital increase carried out by the company, which represents a total valuation of the company of 224.9 million euros.

The company’s trading code will be “ART”. The Registered Advisor of the company is NORGESTIÓN, while Banco Santander will act as Liquidity Provider.

ARTECHE is a company specialized in the design, manufacture and marketing of electrical equipment and solutions for the measurement, protection, monitoring, automation and control of electrical system networks, and is present in the areas of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. Last October it debuted at MARF with a € 50 million promissory note program.