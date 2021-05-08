Arte Surfside begins accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for its luxury condos

Arte Surfside, Miami’s most exclusive luxury building, has begun accepting crypto as payment for its condos. A press release released this news on May 6, noting that Arte partnered with SolidBlock, a crypto trading platform to enable this mode of purchase. The condo complex reportedly decided to start accepting crypto to attract crypto millionaires and billionaires moving to Miami.

According to the press release, SolidBlock will help ensure that potential buyers get a seamless experience when purchasing residence units in digital currencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). The company will also assist buyers with other crypto-related issues that may arise in the future, such as legal and tax advice.

The 12-story oceanfront condo complex is reportedly home to several famous people, including fashion blogger Arielle Charnas, as well as Ivanka Trump and her partner Jared Kushner. Of the units available, the cheapest is 7.4 million pounds, while the most expensive unit is the Villa Nove penthouse, which costs 27.31 million pounds. All condos have access to a 75-foot indoor pool, meditation pond, rooftop tennis court, and temperature-controlled parking.

Strive to make crypto adopters feel at home

Commenting on this bullish news, Alex Sapir, president of Sapir Corp LTD, the developer of the project, said:

As the most exclusive luxury building in the city, we are positioning ourselves for a future where half of the world’s billionaires are crypto billionaires, which will happen once Bitcoin reaches $ 200,000. Since cryptocurrencies are already creating incredible global wealth, it is real estate that will maintain that wealth and provide a legacy to buyers.

Echoing Sapir’s sentiments, Giovanni Fasciano, the co-developer of Arte Surfside, said that cryptocurrencies are sustainable assets and the future of wealth. He added that with more tech executives moving to Miami, cryptocurrencies will follow. As such, it is key that city developers find ways to make crypto transactions fluid and secure for such investors.

In promoting Arte for his decision to accept Crypto Miami’s mayor, Francis Suárez said that the project is setting a positive example for developers in Miami. Hopeful for the future, Suarez went on to say that he wouldn’t be surprised to hear similar success stories. According to him, this is a step in the right direction, as he believes that Miami will only become the city of the century if all industries embrace emerging technologies and cryptocurrencies.